Roundup: Starship goes boom and the emerald mine is real
Stay to the end for a comic about incognito mode
Paris Marx
Apr 23
12
2
Why Silicon Valley is bringing eugenics back
Elon Musk is the most prominent face of the effort to protect tech's privilege
Paris Marx
Apr 21
44
1
Substack is wrong about moderation
Notes will challenge its right-wing framing of free speech
Paris Marx
Apr 18
14
1
Roundup: Tech criticism and the new Max streaming service
Stay to the end to see someone making a miniature writer's room
Paris Marx
Apr 16
8
4
Elon Musk doesn't know what's really happening on Twitter
What the BBC interview tells us about Musk and Twitter
Paris Marx
Apr 14
35
What the anger over TikTok tells us about US tech policy
The US will protect its tech monopolies at all cost
Paris Marx
Apr 12
14
What I'm thinking about Substack and Elon Musk after a messy week
Read to the end for why billionaires like Bill Gates are not like the rest of us
Paris Marx
Apr 9
14
The Transport System Is In Crisis. Electric Cars Won't Fix It.
Emissions are a big problem, but so are safety and affordability
Paris Marx
Apr 7
27
What I'm reading on the AI letter and why Elon Musk's Twitter plans are failing
Read to the end of the roundup to hear Matt Damon's excuse for the Crypto.com ad
Paris Marx
Apr 2
8
March 2023
Twitter's Moment of Truth Has Arrived
As Elon Musk removes the legacy blue checks, he needs more people to subscribe. It isn't happening.
Paris Marx
Mar 31
43
Disconnect Roundup: TikTok Isn’t a Speech Issue and Elon Musk is a Grifter
Stay tuned to the end for some penguin photos!
Paris Marx
Mar 26
8
We Don't Need New Tech to Fight Climate Change
Tech fantasies are a distraction, not a solution to the crisis
Paris Marx
Mar 23
34
