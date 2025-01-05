Disconnect’s analysis and commentary may be in English, but readers in any language benefit from critical perspectives on technology and the tech industry. Paris’ work has been translated into over a dozen languages, and the goal is to have Disconnect pieces reach more people around the world too.

💡 If you’re a publisher or editor who wants to talk about translation rights for a piece published in Disconnect , send an email to info@disconnect.blog.

Here are some recent translations of Disconnect articles:

In addition, a Disconnect article about data centers was republished in the April issue of North & South in New Zealand.