Translations
Disconnect’s analysis and commentary may be in English, but readers in any language benefit from critical perspectives on technology and the tech industry. Paris’ work has been translated into over a dozen languages, and the goal is to have Disconnect pieces reach more people around the world too.
💡 If you’re a publisher or editor who wants to talk about translation rights for a piece published in Disconnect, send an email to info@disconnect.blog.
Here are some recent translations of Disconnect articles:
Für ein Splinternet (German) — Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung’s translation of ‘Embrace the splinternet’.
I talenti rubati dall’intelligenza artificiale (Italian) — Internazionale’s translation of ‘Scarlett Johansson can’t escape tech exploitation’.
Elon Musk Küresel Aşırı Sağı Güçlendiriyor (Turkish) — IVME’s translation of ‘Elon Musk is elevating the global extreme right’.
A Elon Musk fanno comodo le idee della destra (Italian) — Internazionale’s translation of ‘Elon Musk is elevating the global extreme right’.
L’échec de la révolution numérique (French) — NB Media Coop’s translation of ‘The digital revolution has failed’.
Därför drömmer Silicon Valley om eugenikens återkomst (Swedish) — Flamman’s translation of ‘Why Silicon Valley is bringing eugenics back’.
La visione sbagliata del futuro tecnologico (Italian) — Internazionale’s translation of ‘Apple's Vision Pro headset deserves to be ridiculed’.
In addition, a Disconnect article about data centers was republished in the April issue of North & South in New Zealand.