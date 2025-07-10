Disconnect

Disconnect

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Self's avatar
Richard Self
1d

"These men — and, yes, they are mostly men — are using the vast wealth they hoarded in recent years to turn the world on its head all so they can increase their power over the rest of us and make even more money in the process."

They also want to advance their TESCREAL project.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ascension 4 Humanity's avatar
Ascension 4 Humanity
5h

Re: “structural forces that shape our society” —

It’s easier to blame vague external enemies than to face the structures within our own hearts. But hell is self-made.

Heaven begins when we vow to see reality clearly, however painful, and choose integration over dissociation.

That takes courage—and courage requires caring.

Heaven or hell is a choice.

(Hint: Marc Andreessen notes that growth reduces zero-sum behavior. Why?)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paris Marx
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture