Disconnect

Disconnect

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Casey's avatar
Casey
1d

Thanks for sharing this. I really you appreciate picking stuff that’s easy to use. Looking forward to trying things out over the weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Angry Yogi's avatar
The Angry Yogi
1d

Thank you so much for all the work that went into this, and making recommendations for those of us who aren't intricately tech savvy.

I've been looking to change gmail, docs, cloud, etc for a while, Proton has come up on several lists, now I think I'm ready to take the plunge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paris Marx
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture