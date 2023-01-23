I’m Paris Marx, and this is Disconnect.

For the past seven years, I’ve been calling out the tech industry, its snake-oil billionaires, and the harmful impacts it hides behind its grand promises. I’ve been a critical voice on a sector that too often gets a pass by distracting us with futures that never arrive. But it’s not always easy to get those perspectives published by media have tended to praise Silicon Valley far more than call it out.

With Disconnect, I’m giving another take on the tech industry — a critical perspective that’s too hard to find among mainstream sources. It’s one that isn’t afraid to reject what the tech industry is trying to sell us. I hope you’ll join me!

Some topics I’ll be covering

🤡 The antics of tech billionaires (and their ringleader)

📉 The collapse of the cheap money-fueled tech bubble

✊ Tech layoffs and what’s next for workers

🤩 Why the Next Big Thing won’t live up to the hype

🔮 How tech’s grand futures distract us from their problems

😵‍💫 … and whatever wild stories emerge this year

What subscribers can expect

💾 Critical analysis of tech companies and the billionaires in charge of them

💾 Explainers that give you the context to understand tech’s new fads

💾 Occasional reporting on issues not properly covered in tech media

💾 Media criticism of the worst takes on the go

💾 Interviews with critical voices on technology

💾 A weekly round-up of reflections and reading suggestions based on what’s happening in the news that week

About Paris

My work has appeared in TIME, WIRED, NBC News, CBC News, Jacobin, and many others. It’s also been translated into twelve languages. Since 2020, I’ve hosted the award-winning Tech Won’t Save Us podcast, and last year my first book was published, Road to Nowhere: What Silicon Valley Gets Wrong about the Future of Transportation. I’m based in Canada, far from the heart of Silicon Valley.

You can follow me on Twitter or Mastodon.