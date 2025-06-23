Disconnect

Sverre
2dEdited

I am also using Proton (email, pwd manager, disk) and it pretty much replaces google and dropbox. When converting my password storage from google to proton i had to clean up my password directory. For the first time (in many years) I felt like having almost control over my passwords. Quite good feeling.

I have converted my PC to Linux (Ubuntu) from windows, and it is suprisingly good! I am also using LibreOffice, stil not as good as MS Office, but ok for my usage. Google maps is difficult to replace, even more complicated if you are using android auto with your car. I have still nor found anything as good as google maps, but i often have to remind myself that I am not doing this to improve the quality of my services. I am doing this because I dont want to support the current development in the US, and also to obtain some online privacy.

But: I have found my smartphone to be the hardest service to convert. I am currently using Vollaphone (German phone and OS- Volla OS)and it works pretty good. But I still cannot use all the apps I want to use, because of googles control over the app distribution (certificates). Especially bank services are problematic, but it is possible to use the browser, so it pretty much replaces the need for a bank app. Edit: And also all Meta accounts where permanently deleted after zuckerbegs visit to Mar a Lago. Still haven't found anything replicing these services, but I consider Meta to be a "nice to have" service .

So I am some steps down the convertion road, but it still remains a few tasks.

zahead
2d

Thanks for some great recs. Especially with the maps.

