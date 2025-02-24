Donald Trump at a rally. Source: Flickr/ Gage Skidmore

Since taking office, Donald Trump has made it clear he’ll be championing the US tech industry’s interests internationally. Everyone from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Apple CEO Tim Cook have pushed Trump to hit back at the European Union and other countries levying stringent tech regulations against their companies. But one of the first policies in the Trump administration’s crosshairs seem to be digital services taxes.

In a recent memo issued by the president, he declared that he will not allow US economic interests to be “compromised by one-sided, anti-competitive policies and practices of foreign governments.” To that end, he’s tasked the US trade representative to resume investigations into digital services taxes imposed by European countries and others like Canada. He’s also threatened those countries with tariffs.