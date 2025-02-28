This month, Disconnect celebrates two years of providing a critical voice on the tech industry and the billionaires that control it. I started this newsletter in February 2023 because I felt there was a gap in the media’s coverage of the politics of technology and the wider consequences of the business models of some of the powerful companies in the world.

While I thought things were headed in a bad direction, I could hardly have predicted how quickly Silicon Valley titans would seize the US government and start trying to spread their political influence abroad.

Over those two years, I’ve dug into Elon Musk’s past to try to change the narrative on him, called out how the media sold us this tech fascist, and followed his growing promotion of the extreme right. I broke down the business models of companies like Uber and Tesla, outlined the wider costs of the AI and data center boom, explained how the Hyperloop was a scam, dissected the ideology of tech figures like Marc Andreessen, and called out fundamental flaws in the supposed digital revolution.

Since Trump’s return to power, I’ve tried to present you with perspectives and stories you may not have seen in other places. I’ve published articles looking into DOGE’s targeting of California high-speed rail and NASA, Musk’s embrace of fascism, how the Trump administration is going after foreign tech regulations, and how other countries should respond to the madness of the tech-controlled US government.

I’ll continue doing that throughout this administration — but it all depends on the support of readers like you.

Get 29% off forever

Those stories have been shared far and wide, and helped inform people about the real stakes of the fight we face against some of the most powerful people on the planet. In the process, I’ve gone around the world to give talks to spread that message and recently co-authored a white paper trying to lay out what an international movement against the tech oligarchy could look like.

Disconnect’s influence has spread too. These days, many of the stories I write about Canada are co-published with Canadian media organizations like the Toronto Star or The Breach. Beyond that, Disconnect pieces have been translated into five languages, including appearing regularly in the Italian magazine Internazionale. If you want to talk about opportunities for collaboration, syndication, or translation, feel free to get in touch.

As Disconnect celebrates its second anniversary, I’m looking forward to the year ahead. With Musk effectively driving the US government, the tech industry embracing its military roots and defense contracting, and far-right movements growing internationally with Silicon Valley’s support, the critical and politically informed perspective that Disconnect provides on the tech industry and our wider world is more important than ever.

If you appreciate the work I do in this newsletter, become a paid subscriber today so I can keep doing it and be more ambitious in the year ahead. I have a lot planned for 2025, including more bonuses for paid subscribers, and your support helps make it all possible.

To mark this occasion, I’m offering a rare discount: you can get a paid subscription for just $5 a month or $50 a year. It won’t last long, so sign up today!

Get 29% off forever

If you’re already a paid subscriber, you can share pieces from Disconnect with friends or colleagues — or even let them know it’s a good opportunity to get a subscription of their own.

Thanks again for your support, and good luck in the year ahead!