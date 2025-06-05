The stories about Elon Musk just keep coming. Recently exposés on his drug use and issues with Tesla’s Autopilot have been circulating, but over the past month we’ve seen many more on the Boring Company, SpaceX, his growing brood of children, and far more. Hopefully they don’t stop now that he claims to be leaving DOGE.

In this month’s recap, find some of those stories, along deep dives on growing chatbot concerns, China’s electricity revolution, and the energy use of data centers. Plus, more important reads, labor updates at major tech companies, and a bunch of other stories you might have missed over the past month.

Next week I’ll be speaking in Amsterdam at the Public Spaces conference, then I’ll be in Brazil to do some events in Rio de Janiero and São Paolo to promote the Portuguese translation of my book! I’ve also had some great interviews over on Tech Won’t Save Us and conversations about the latest tech news with my co-host Brian Merchant on System Crash.

Stay tuned for some cool news soon!

