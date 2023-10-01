Another big antitrust case dropped this week, as the Federal Trade Commission plans to take on Amazon’s monopolistic ecommerce platform. We’ll see how it all goes in the coming months (or years), but for now I’ve broken down what we know about the case so far.

To get all that information, along with the usual recommended reads, labor updates, and other news you might have missed, make sure to upgrade to a paid subscription. It not only gets you the full roundup and other exclusive posts, but supports the work that goes into making Disconnect!

I also have a podcast I think you’re definitely going to want to listen to this week. On Tech Won’t Save Us, I spoke to LA Times technology columnist Brian Merchant about his new book Blood in the Machine: The Origins of the Rebellion Against Big Tech. It’s an essential read on the history of the Luddites and why so many people misunderstand who they were and what they thought about technology.

(The Apple Podcasts preview wouldn’t work, so here’s the Spotify one. Click Brian’s name for links to more platforms.)

Have a great week!

— Paris

P.S. — If you’re in Toronto, I’m speaking at the Toronto International Festival of Authors later today (Sunday) and at the University of Toronto on Monday.