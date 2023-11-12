It looks like the Hollywood strikes are coming to an end — at least for now — and the union feels good about where it moved key issues like streaming compensation and rules on AI. But not everyone agrees. In this week’s roundup, we dig into those AI rules and why some in the union are already calling for the tentative agreement to be rejected. Admittedly, there are some good points made, but I also think it verges a bit into the AI criti-hype arena.

In addition to that, I also have a small Elon Musk update because of some troubling stories that came about this week about his treatment of workers and the mothers of his children. Plus, the usual recommended reads, labor updates, and other news you might have missed. To get the whole roundup, make sure to become a paid subscriber!

Over on Tech Won’t Save Us, I spoke to Jacob Silverman about Sam Bankman-Fried being found guilty, how immoral people like him seem to be a staple of the tech industry, and what his verdict means for the crypto ecosystem. It’s always great to chat with Jacob!

