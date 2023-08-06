I hope you liked the piece I wrote on Sam Bankman-Fried and his Nauruan fantasy earlier this week! To be honest, I’d already been hoping to write something about deep-sea mining and Nauru’s history, but when I saw the Bankman-Fried story I knew I had to do it. I just think Nauru’s one of those countries that’s been so taken advantage of by more powerful entities, and I couldn’t help but see yet another continuation of that today draped in greenwashing and tech saviorism.

Uber’s war on workers continues

San Francisco Uber protest in 2019. Source: Twitter/ @ceodonovan

Earlier this week, Uber reported a GAAP profit for the first time in its 14-year history. Since 2014 alone, the company has lost $31.5 billion in its ongoing quest to erode the rights of workers and place itself at the center of ride-hailing and food delivery.

On one hand, it’s an indication of how much things have shifted in the economy since the days of near-zero interest rates when investors were fine with ongoing losses to the present where companies are expected to start showing they can actually turn a profit. But on the other, it shows how successful Uber has been at hiking its prices while suppressing the pay of its drivers.