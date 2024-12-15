If you like keeping up with tech news, but crave a critical assessment of what’s going on, I have a new podcast I think you’re going to love.

Last month, longtime tech journalist (and longtime pal) Brian Merchant and I launched System Crash — a new weekly show where we aim to go through some of the biggest tech news stories of the year and help listeners understand what they really mean for average people like themselves.

So far, we’ve released three episodes digging into the consequences of the Trump-Musk alliance, the state of OpenAI, and the crypto industry’s influence on the election — with our first ever guest, renowned crypto critic Molly White! We have one more episode to come this year, setting us up to come out of the gate running in 2025.

I think any Disconnect reader who also likes the occasional podcast would be into System Crash.

This week’s roundup will be the final of the year. I’ll be changing things up a little in the new year! In the recommended reads, find pieces on the Hawk Tuah rug pull, the shutdown of Cruise, AI/crypto czar David Sacks, and a great commentary on the project behind AI. Plus, your usual labor and news updates.

I had a new piece in the Toronto Star arguing for Canada to rethink its approach to tech policy [archive], informed by the white paper I cowrote a few weeks ago. I also spoke to MIT Tech Review about impersonators on Bluesky and Flamman in Sweden about the Worst Person in Tech contest I held for Tech Won’t Save Us. (Little surprise, Elon Musk took the crown.)

Over on Tech Won’t Save Us, I spoke with Amanda Mull about how the experience of flying is changing and the role of data in informing airlines’ decisions.

Have a great week, and enjoy the holidays!

— Paris

P.S. — I also have a new website if you want to check out what else I’m up to!