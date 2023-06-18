Strike sign at WGA picket targeting Apple. Source: Writers Guild of America

The tech industry going after workers is a big theme in this week’s roundup, but also how that just makes everything worse in service of companies’ bottom lines. I highlight an interview with an Apple executive who admits the industry wants to cut writers’ pay and replace union crews with non-union workers, then dig into how the big changes coming to Reddit are in part inspired by Elon Musk’s deep cost-cutting measures at Twitter. His fellow CEOs were watching and furiously taking notes!

Streamers want to pay writers as little as possible

In an interview published earlier this month on All Your Screens and republished yesterday by

, an anonymous Apple executive gave some pretty candid thoughts on the writers strike and the ultimate goals of streaming companies. No surprise: they don’t sound great for labor!