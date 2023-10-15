I’ve been a bit tuned out of tech news this week, given everything happening in Israel and Gaza. I have some stories about that in this week’s roundup, but I’m truly scared at what the coming days and weeks are going to look like for Palestinians in Gaza. I’m hoping to have more on that in Disconnect this week, so stay tuned.

Aside from that, I did want to let you know about something exciting I’ve been working on over on Tech Won’t Save Us. On Thursday, I released the first episode of Elon Musk Unmasked, a special four-part series I’m putting together with the goal of demystifying Elon Musk and hopefully helping usher in a reassessment of his legacy in light of his turn to the far-right.

A lot of work has gone into this series, and I’m honestly still finishing up the next three episodes, but I do hope you’ll consider checking it out and sharing it around if you know people who might be interested in it.

This week I was also in New York for a Luddite Tribunal. Stay tuned to the end for some photos from that, and upgrade to a paid subscription to get all the recommended reads, labor updates, and other news you might have missed!

— Paris