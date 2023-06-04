It’s been a busy week on my end! I was speaking at the Tech[no]fixes conference in Berlin, and in a couple days I’ll be at re:publica there as well. As a result, my commentary this week is a little shorter than usual, but I’ve included some extra links you might enjoy instead. I’m also planning to write something about Sam Altman soon, just not sure if it will be this week or the following week, so stay tuned!

If you’re in Alberta, I’ll also be out there to speak later this month. More details soon!

Have a great week!

— Paris

Has Silicon Valley changed as Holmes goes to prison?

The Theranos fraud was first revealed in 2015 through reporting by Wall Street Journal journalist John Carreyrou, but it took until earlier this week for its disgraced former CEO Elizabeth Holmes to finally report to prison. She was found guilty in January 2022 and sentenced to 11 years in prison in November. Holmes was trying to further delay the start of her sentence with a request to stay out while she appealed her case. But that request was denied in mid-May, requiring her to begin her sentence at a prison in Texas on May 30.

Initial photos of Holmes in prison have already emerged, and reports suggest she’s currently isolated from other prisoners but will eventually have to share a four-person bunk room with other inmates.