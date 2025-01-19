The first couple months of 2025 are absolutely stacked with great critical technology books. I sadly won’t be able to read them all, and probably already have more on my reading list than I’ll be able to get to. I’m sure there will be at least a few that speak to you and you decide to pick up!

These lists of forthcoming books are a special perk for paid subscribers. You can find previous ones on our reading list page, along with a list of recommended reads that’s available to anyone.

Happy reading!

Many of the links below are affiliate links, so if you buy through them Disconnect will get a small percentage of the purchase.