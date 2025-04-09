For the past couple weeks, I’ve been in New Zealand and there’s one book I keep hearing about: Sarah Wynn-Williams’ Careless People — because I’m talking to a lot of people about tech and, of course, she happens to be a New Zealander. But even without that fact, it’s a book I’m intrigued to read because of the controversy it’s stirred up and the mixed reactions I’ve seen to it. Certainly, a brutal recounting for Facebook’s leadership, but at the same time, is the narrator truly so innocent? I’m looking forward to forming my own opinions.

But before I get to it, I need to finish reading The Technological Republic by Palantir CEO Alex Karp and his head of corporate affairs and legal counsel Nicholas Zamiska. It’s essentially their argument for where Silicon Valley went wrong and how that can only be fixed by embraced the national project of US dominance and getting all the Pentagon money that comes along with building new AI and weapons for the military. Inspiring stuff!

Aside from those, find nine books that stood out to me as I looked through publishers’ catalogs for the next few months to keep you occupied until summer. It’s looking like I’ll have a longer list for that quarter.

